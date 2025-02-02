A day after the attack on a school in Sudzha, a city in Russia's Kursk region, both Moscow and Kyiv have been trading blames for carrying out the deadly strike.

Four people were killed and four others seriously injured after the strike on the school, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said.

Meanwhile, 84 people were rescued by Ukrainian servicemen from the rubble of the building.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia bombed the boarding school where civilians were sheltering and preparing to evacuate.

"This is a state devoid of civility. And this is an evil that will not stop on its own. But if we act strongly and decisively, even Russia can be forced to stop. And this must be done to ensure the world is safe from Russian bombs," Zelensky said.

This is how Russia wages war—Sudzha, Kursk region, Russian territory, a boarding school with civilians preparing to evacuate. A Russian aerial bomb. They destroyed the building even though dozens of civilians were there.



This is how Russia waged war against Chechnya decades ago.… pic.twitter.com/MG4MVhcumS — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 1, 2025

The General Staff said those in need of additional medical assistance were evacuated to medical facilities in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that the Ukrainian forces launched the missile strike on the school, adding that the missiles were launched from Ukraine's Sumy region.

Strike on Ukraine's Poltava

In another strike a Russian missile killed 11 people in the central city of Poltava while injuring 16 others, including four children. Twenty Two people were rescued from the rubble and emergency crews worked well into the night.

On Saturday, Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles against Ukraine, killing at least 15 people and damaging dozens of residential buildings, including the energy infrastructure across the country.

Russia on Sunday, sent 55 drones into Ukraine of which 40 were destroyed during the overnight attacks, said Ukrainian officials. Thriteen other drones were "lost", likely having been electronically jammed.

Moreover, the Russian Defence Ministry said that five Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight in five regions of western Russia, three over the Kursk region, and one each over the Belgorod and Bryansk regions.

