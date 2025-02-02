Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (Feb 2) came down heavily at the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government over the brutal murder of a 22-year-old Dalit woman in Ayodhya saying that “the heinous atrocities, injustice and murders against Dalits are increasing rampantly, especially in UP.”

The woman was found dead on Saturday. Her unclothed body was found in a canal by her family who claimed that her eyes were violently removed and her body had broken bones. Authorities suspect she was gang-raped.

According to the family, the woman never returned from a religious event that she attended on the evening of January 30. After a frantic search, they filed a missing person report at Ayodhya police station on Friday. They allege that the police did not actively search for her.

Rahul Gandhi slams BJP

In a post on X, the LoP said that if the administration had paid attention to the victim’s family’s pleas for help, her life might have been saved.

“The inhuman and brutal murder of a Dalit daughter in Ayodhya is heartbreaking and very shameful. If the administration had paid heed to the cry for help of the girl's family that had been echoing for three days, perhaps her life could have been saved. Another daughter's life ended due to this heinous crime. After all, how many more families will have to cry and suffer like this?” he wrote on X.

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that under the rule of the BJP, atrocities and injustice against Dalits in the state have been escalating unchecked. He said that the UP government should investigate the incident ensuring the harshest punishment for the culprits.

“Under the anti-Bahujan BJP rule, especially in Uttar Pradesh, the heinous atrocities, injustice and murders against Dalits are increasing rampantly. The Uttar Pradesh government should immediately investigate this crime, ensure that the culprits are given the harshest punishment and take strict action against the responsible policemen. And please do not harass the victim's family as usual. The daughters of the country and the entire Dalit community are looking towards you for justice,” the Congress leader said.

Faizabad SP MP Awadhesh Prasad breaks down

Faizabad SP MP Awadhesh Prasad also visited the family to offer support. Prasad broke down while speaking to reporters about the crime.

"Let me to go Delhi, to Lok Sabha. I will keep the matter in front of (PM) Modi and if we don't get justice, then I will resign," he said.

