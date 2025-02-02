Ahead of the Basant Panchami Amrit Snan at the ongoing Maha Kumbh, the entire Prayagraj division's medical infrastructure has been put on high alert, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that all doctors across Mahakumbh Nagar and the entire division remain vigilant to ensure the safety and well-being of millions of devotees, it said.

Basant Panchami marks the third and the final Amrit Snan date at the Kumbh.

Two more special snans are on February 12 (Maghi Purnima) and 26 (Mahashivratri).

The government has heightened preparations to all-time high particularly in the wake of the January 29 stampede at Sangam that left at least 30 pilgrims dead and 60 injured with the police blaming overcrowding for the incident.

"Over 1,200 medical personnel are fully prepared in Mahakumbh Nagar to provide immediate assistance. The entire medical force will remain stationed at the fairground and will only be relieved after February 6.

Additionally, a backup plan has been put in place to address any emergencies," the government said in a statement.

It further said a four-member special medical team has inspected all hospitals within the fairground, ensuring that medicine stocks and medical equipment at sector hospitals are well-maintained.

Similarly, Swarup Rani Nehru Hospital and Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital have been placed on high alert.

"At Swarup Rani Nehru Hospital, 500 staff members have been put on standby, most existing patients have been discharged, and 150 beds have been reserved for emergencies. Sixty resident doctors have been placed on 24-hour alert mode, 30 CT scan machines are ready, along with MRI and ultrasound facilities, ensuring all necessary tests can be conducted. A 200-unit blood bank has also been set up at SRN Hospital, and all facilities are linked to an alarm system for quick response," it added.

Dr. Gaurav Dubey, the nodal officer for medical services at the Maha Kummbh fair, said that the government's emergency response system, particularly ambulance services, is playing a crucial role.

"In case of need, patients will be transferred to Swarup Rani Nehru Hospital or Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital (Bailey Hospital). Medical teams across Prayagraj, the division, and Mahakumbh Nagar are fully prepared," he said.

"The chief minister has instructed that no doctor or medical staff should leave their post until February 5. Over 1,200 doctors and paramedical staff have been deployed for the event," he added.

The government also said that to handle emergencies, additional medical teams have been prepared as backup, with doctors stationed within the fairground for at least 3-4 days.

Additionally, sector hospitals within the fairground are undergoing regular inspections to ensure the availability of medicines and medical equipment, it said.

"A four-member medical team, including nodal medical officer Umakant Sanyal, Chief Medical Superintendent of the Central Hospital Dr. Manoj Kaushik, Assistant Nodal Medical Officer Dr. Ram Singh, and Mahakumbh fair's medical establishment officer Dr. Gaurav Dubey, is overseeing these inspections," according to the statement.

It stressed that ensuring the safety and health of devotees is Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "top priority".

Extensive medical arrangements and sufficient medical personnel are in place. The healthcare infrastructure includes a state-of-the-art 100-bed central hospital, two 25-bed sub-central hospitals, eight 20-bed sector hospitals, two 20-bed infectious disease hospitals, and ten first aid posts, it added.

According to Dr. Santosh Singh, PRO of Motilal Nehru Medical College, all necessary medical facilities will be provided to devotees. Over 500 medical staff members at Swarup Rani Nehru Hospital are on high alert, with 150 beds reserved.

"Most existing patients have been discharged, and 60 resident doctors are available around the clock. Facilities include 30 CT scan machines, MRI, ultrasound, and a 200-unit blood bank connected to an alarm system. Over 50 ambulances are on standby, with SDRF, NDRF, and police teams assisting in medical operations," he said.

The government said accommodation and food arrangements have been made for doctors and medical staff at Swarup Rani Nehru Hospital to ensure their immediate availability.

All staff members have been instructed to remain within the hospital premises, it added.

The Maha Kumbh is drawing millions of pilgrims daily and has so far recorded over 33 crore visitors. The mega religious congregation of humans started on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

