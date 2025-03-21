US President Donald Trump said that Boeing has been awarded a major Pentagon contract to develop and support a new sixth-generation fighter aircraft, known as F-47.

Meanwhile, Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz on Friday threatened to annex areas of the Gaza Strip to Israel if Hamas refuses to release the remaining hostages. He further urged Palestinians to evacuate the area.

US President Donald Trump on Friday (March 21) said that Boeing has been awarded a major Pentagon contract to develop and support a new sixth-generation fighter aircraft, which will be known as the F-47.

Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz on Friday (March 21) threatened to annex areas of the Gaza Strip to Israel if the Palestinian militant group Hamas refuses to release the hostages.

A fire at an electricity substation triggered a major power outage on Friday (March 21), forcing the complete shutdown of London's Heathrow Airport and disrupting travel for hundreds of thousands of passengers worldwide. Counter-terrorism police have now launched an investigation, given the scale of the impact on critical national infrastructure.

As the future of Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks hangs in limbo, Russian President Vladimir Putin told business leaders not to expect a quick peace deal with Ukraine, reported Moscow Times, citing anonymous sources.

Justice Yashwant Varma of the Delhi High Court has been transferred to the Allahabad High Court allegedly following an "adverse report" against him after reports emerged that a huge pile of cash was found at his residence.

US President Donald Trump warned people who are destroying Elon Musk's Tesla vehicles or threatening to harm Musk will be imprisoned for 20 years and could "serve sentence in El Salvador", famous for "lovely conditions".

US President Donald Trump lashed out at US journalist Maggie Haberman, calling her "a really dumb scammer", saying that she owes him a "totally discredited Pulitzer Prize for her bad reporting".

The United Kingdom and Germany have updated their travel advice for citizens visiting the United States, following several incidents where European travellers were detained under what appear to be increasingly strict entry policies.

The ongoing controversy surrounding Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has led Disney+ to put the release of the upcoming black-comedy series Knock-Off on hold. The series, created by Han Jung-hoon and Park Hyun-seok, was originally scheduled to stream internationally this April.

Delhi Capitals (DC) could be without its marquee Indian player, KL Rahul, for their first two IPL 2025 games. Delhi opens its account against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday (Mar 24) in Vizag, and the latest reports suggest that Rahul could be missing that match for personal reasons.