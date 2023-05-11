Top 10 world news: Top Pak court declares Imran Khan's arrest 'unlawful', explosion rocks Milan, & more

In the latest, the Supreme Court has declared former Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest as unlawful and ordered his release. Britain has delivered long-range 'storm Shadow' missiles to Ukraine. In other news, a massive explosion rocked the city of Milan. Additionally, over 27 children sustained injuries after a bridge collapsed in Finland.

Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday (May 11) declared the arrest of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was unlawful. Khan arrived in the court today after Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial ordered that the former premier be brought to court 'within an hour'. Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, following which massive protests erupted in Pakistan and even abroad. Khan's lawyers had challenged the legality of his arrest. After declaring his arrest unlawful, the top court ordered Imran Khan's immediate release. The court directed Imran Khan to approach Islamabad High Court.

The United Kingdom has sent a number of "Storm Shadow" cruise missiles to Ukraine, providing the nation with a new long-range strike capability ahead of a highly anticipated counteroffensive against Russian forces, according to an exclusive CNN report.

Turkey's third-party candidate Muharrem Ince on Thursday withdrew from the country's tight presidential election, increasing the chances of the opposition's victory in the first round.

The decision was announced by the 59-year-old after he was targeted by an online smear campaign through which his doctored images were shared in which the minister was seen meeting women and riding around in luxurious cars.

A massive explosion has rocked the city of Milan setting several vehicles on fire in the city centre, as per media reports. In the video footage shared by the Italian news channel Sky TG24, numerous vehicles are seen engulfed in flames.

Police detained a suspect after a shootout took place at a Mercedes-Benz plant located in southwestern Germany on Thursday in which two people died.

The latest shooting incident increased pressure on Germany's government to further tighten its gun laws. The police have identified the suspect as a 53-year-old man.

The chief of Russia's Wagner private army declared on Thursday that Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive had already begun and gaining advances on the outskirts of Bakhmut, while Kyiv insisted its major push was yet to begin.

Former United States president Donald Trump made a rare live appearance on CNN on Wednesday (May 10), his first since 2016. CNN's town hall in New Hampshire was the first time Trump faced prolonged questioning from media outside the friendly confines of the conservative outlets of his choosing. Earlier, he had branded CNN for fake news and never allowed any of its journalists an interview while serving as the president.

Around 27 people, most of them children, were injured in Finland on Thursday (May 11) when a temporary footbridge by a construction site collapsed and they fell several metres onto a road.

The Western Uusimaa rescue department in Espoo, near the capital Helsinki, said in a statement: "Approximately 27 youths, mostly minors, have been injured, to varying degrees."

The Palestinian group Islamic Jihad said on Thursday (May 11) that one of its military leaders was killed in a pre-dawn strike launched by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.