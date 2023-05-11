Finland: Around 27, mostly children, injured in bridge collapse

Around 27 people, most of them children, were injured in Finland on Thursday (May 11) when a temporary footbridge by a construction site collapsed and they fell several metres onto a road.

The Western Uusimaa rescue department in Espoo, near the capital Helsinki, said in a statement: "Approximately 27 youths, mostly minors, have been injured, to varying degrees."

The Helsinki Hospital Authority said in a statement that many of the injured were part of a group of schoolchildren, and the injuries were not life-threatening.

Finland-based Helsingin Sanomat, quoting a student, reported that the children were part of a group of eighth-grade students returning from a field trip. The student, who spoke to the Finnish daily, had participated in the trip.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Twitter: "Shocking news from Espoo. Our strength to those injured in the accident and their loved ones. You are in our thoughts."

In the images and videos shared from the accident site, rescue workers could be seen treating multiple people laying injured on the road.

