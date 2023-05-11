ugc_banner

Finland: Around 27, mostly children, injured in bridge collapse

Helsinki, FinlandEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: May 11, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

Rescue workers are seen near the collapsed pedestrian bridge in which around 27 people, a majority of them children, were injured in Espoo, Finland, May 11, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The Helsinki Hospital Authority said in a statement that many of the injured were part of a group of school children 

Around 27 people, most of them children, were injured in Finland on Thursday (May 11) when a temporary footbridge by a construction site collapsed and they fell several metres onto a road. 

The Western Uusimaa rescue department in Espoo, near the capital Helsinki, said in a statement: "Approximately 27 youths, mostly minors, have been injured, to varying degrees." 

The Helsinki Hospital Authority said in a statement that many of the injured were part of a group of schoolchildren, and the injuries were not life-threatening. 

Finland-based Helsingin Sanomat, quoting a student, reported that the children were part of a group of eighth-grade students returning from a field trip. The student, who spoke to the Finnish daily, had participated in the trip. 

News agency Reuters reported, citing local police, that the temporary bridge had been built from plywood while construction was ongoing in the area. 

×

According to a report by the news agency AFP, the accident happened around 9:20 am (0620 GMT) when wooden planks are believed to have given way. 

Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Twitter: "Shocking news from Espoo. Our strength to those injured in the accident and their loved ones. You are in our thoughts." 

In the images and videos shared from the accident site, rescue workers could be seen treating multiple people laying injured on the road. 

(With inputs from agencies)  

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

500 killed by army, 'foreign' fighters in Mali in March 2022, says UN

'Human error' puts data of 2.15 million Toyota leaves users at risk of data leak for over one decade 

Around 200,000 people have fled Sudan till now, says UN