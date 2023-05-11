Islamic Jihad says military leader killed in Israeli strike in Gaza

The Palestinian group Islamic Jihad said on Thursday (May 11) that one of its military leaders was killed in a pre-dawn strike launched by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

A statement from the Al-Quds Brigades, which is the armed branch of the group, read: "Ali Ghali... commander of the rocket launch unit... was assassinated in the south of the Gaza Strip along with other martyrs." Besides the announcement by the Palestinian group, the Israeli army also said that it targeted Ghali in the strike.

More than 22 Palestinians were reportedly killed over two days as Israel's army and Gaza militants exchanged heavy cross-border fire. This is the worst escalation of violence to hit the coastal territory in months.

Palestinian health officials claimed that among the total fatalities, at least five women and five children, as well as three senior Islamic Jihad commanders and four gunmen have been killed since the fighting began.

Israeli officials have said Egypt was working on a possible truce with the militant group Islamic Jihad as blaring sirens warned of incoming rockets in the Tel Aviv area and Israel's south.

Islamic Jihad spokesman Dawoud Shehab said that Cairo had begun brokering a ceasefire. Egypt previously mediated in previous rounds of fighting.

Meanwhile, Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told public broadcaster Kan that the government was examining Egypt's proposals. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in broadcast remarks that Islamic Jihad had sustained a serious blow. However, the prime minister cautioned: "The campaign is not over yet."

More than 130 targets were hit, including rocket-launching sites, the Israeli military said. Netanyahu said that more than 400 rockets were fired, but a quarter of which fell short in Gaza.

As rockets streaked through the sky, Israeli TV showed air defence systems intercepting rockets above Tel Aviv skies.

The Israeli military said that for the first time, an air-defense system known as David's Sling intercepted a rocket. The system, developed with the US, is meant to intercept medium-range threats and is part of a multi-layered air defence that also includes the better-known Iron Dome anti-rocket system. Israeli media said a previous attempt to use the system several years ago had failed.

The army said that schools would remain closed and restrictions on large gatherings would remain in place in southern Israel until at least till Friday. Residents were instructed to stay near bomb shelters.



Meanwhile, in a move that could further raise tensions, Israeli police said they would permit a Jewish ultranationalist parade to take place next week. The parade, meant to celebrate Israel's capture of east Jerusalem and its Jewish holy sites, marches through the heart of the Old City's Muslim Quarter and often leads to friction with local Palestinians. Urgent calls for de-escalation The White House said that national security advisor Jake Sullivan emphasised the need for de-escalation during a call on Wednesday with the head of Israel's National Security Council, Tzachi Hanegbi.

"Sullivan ... noted continued regional efforts to broker a ceasefire, and emphasized the need to deescalate tensions and prevent further loss of life," according to a White House readout.

The Arab League also condemned the "aggressive (and) barbaric Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip, which targeted civilians, children and women in residential neighbourhoods".

(With inputs from agencies)

