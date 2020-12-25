Top 10 world news today: US expresses concern over Daniel Pearl ruling, Turkey wants to establish better ties with Israel and more

New Delhi, India Published: Dec 25, 2020, 07.34 PM(IST)

US 'concerned' over Pak court's order to release accused in Daniel Pearl case

Turkey wants to establish better ties with Israel, but Palestine policy is 'unacceptable': Erdogan

Post-Brexit trade deal set to pass UK parliament on December 30

'Not true': South Africa denies new variant is deadlier than UK's strain

Nepal: Protestors flock to streets against sudden dissolution of parliament

Two Chinese aircraft enter Taiwan’s air space on Christmas Day

Ireland approves use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, rollout to begin on Dec 30

Japan tightens procurement rules after outcry over COVID relief spending

Pics- Tainted Christmas: Ohio locals stand against police brutality

