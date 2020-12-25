Nepal: Protestors flock to streets against sudden dissolution of parliament by Oli

Hundreds of protestors took to streets in Nepal to protest against the PM's sudden move to dissolve parliament and call elections more than a year ahead of the schedule.
(Photograph:AFP)
Opponents call for action
The protestors were supported by three former Prime Ministers, who belong to the Nepal Communist Party, including Pushpa Kamal Dahal (Prachanda) who vowed to organise "stronger protests against this dissolution by an unrestrained prime minister".
(Photograph:AFP)
'Dissolving democracy'
The protests have come as Nepal has plunged into a political crisis after Nepal's President dissolved the country's House of Representatives and announced dates for mid-term elections — a decision supported by the Prime Minister.
(Photograph:AFP)
Heated demonstrations
Protesters shouted slogans and held a torch rallies during the demonstrations. The protestors, along with opposition leaders, asked for the decision to be reversed. Some have also called for Oli's resignation over the political crisis.
(Photograph:AFP)
Encountering resistance
During the demonstrations, hundreds of protestors were locked in scuffles with the local police who tried stopping the protestors from using torches in the demonstrations. While nobody was seriously injured, some reported minor in juries due to the scuffles.