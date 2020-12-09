Top 10 world news today: UK's 'allergy warning' over Pfizer vaccine, France defends anti-extremism law and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 09, 2020, 07.09 PM(IST)

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Here are the biggest news stories of the day

UK issues 'allergy warning' over Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after two reported cases

F

Enemy of the Republic is political ideology called radical Islamism: French PM

F

Kim Jong-un's sister threatens Seoul over questioning zero coronavirus claim

F

US cybersecurity company FireEye discloses breach; media blames Russian hackers

F

Someone stole radio from 'doomsday jet', Russia's nuclear attack-proof aircraft

F

Leaked list gives insight into detention system in China's Xinjiang, report says

F

Countries like China and Saudi Arabia used COVID-19 to curtail civil liberties, finds study

F

UAE says Sinopharm vaccine has 86% efficacy against COVID-19

COVID

Trump signs executive order prioritising COVID-19 vaccine for Americans

Trump

As western countries hoard vaccines, 9 out of 10 in low-income countries to miss out

COVID

Read in App