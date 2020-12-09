Someone stole radio from 'doomsday jet', Russia's nuclear attack-proof aircraft

Some things just read bizarre. The irony is so much that you can't decide whether to laugh or feel sorry. Russia may no longer be a superpower as it was in Soviet times but the country still packs a major punch and has massive influence in world affairs.

A country like this apparently must be able to protect its most valuable assets with peak alertness and impunity right?

Apparently not.

Russia's Ilyushin Il-80 Maxdome aircraft, also known to be 'doomsday jet' or 'Kremlin in the sky' due to its ability to withstand a nuclear attack has seen a theft.

In a major security breach, radio equipment was stolen from the aircraft as it was undergoing upgrade and maintenance in Russian city of Taganrog.

As the maintenance work was going on, 'unknown persons opened the hatch' and stole radio equipment, said Russia's state-run news outlet RIA Novosti.

As per news reports, 39 pieces of equipment were stolen.

The equipment contains precious materials such as gold and platinum so this may well be a motive. But it appears unlikely that a gang of robbers would risk targetting a mightly, nuclear-attack-proof defence aircraft just to earn quick money.

Investigators have obtained fingerprints and shoe prints from inside the aircraft and are hoping to nab the culprits.