Top 10 world news today: UK-India sign trade deal, Egypt purchases Rafale jets from France, and more

Top 10 world news today: From India-UK trade deal to the new aircraft deal between Egypt and France, here are the biggest news stories of the day. Click on the headline to read the full story.

UK PM Boris Johnson announces $1.4 billion trade deal with India

China asks Philippines to exercise 'basic etiquette' after minister's outburst

Egypt purchases 30 Rafale fighter jets from France

Iran police probe Swiss diplomat's death after 'fall'

Mexico city train derailment kills at least 20, injures dozens more

EU targets China with new powers over state-backed firms

US lawmakers urge Biden to prioritise sending AstraZeneca vaccines to India

Iraqi army fires rockets at base hosting Americans amid delegation visit

In pics: Treasure trove of relics from Bronze Age discovered in Sweden

Watch: Italy plans new floor for 2,000-year-old Colosseum