Top 10 world news today: Trump's NSA Robert O'Brien tests positive for COVID-19, Rohingya refugees found alive and more

Trump's NSA Robert O'Brien tests positive for coronavirus

The White House has said staff is regularly tested for the virus, and O'Brien is the most senior official to be found positive amid the pandemic.

China plans to buy gold mine in Arctic; Trudeau government to decide deal

A Chinese stat-run company is planning to buy a gold mine in the Canadian Arctic which has sparked concerns for the Canadian government.

'Virtual kidnappings' warning for Chinese students in Australia

Over 1,000 "Chinese authority" scams were recorded last year by Australia's consumer watchdog.

US ambassador to South Korea shaves off moustache, guess why?

US ambassador to South Korea Harris whose mother was a Japanese had reportedly told the local South Korean media two years that he had decided to grow the moustache as a sign of starting a career as a diplomat.

Queen Elizabeth II becomes first Royal to attend virtual unveiling of portrait

The portrait shows the Queen sitting on a gilded chair in a blue knee-length dress, with a tea cup next to her on a table.

Malaysia: 26 Rohingya refugees found alive on a small island

Malaysia has been harsh on the undocumented foreign workers, especially the Rohingya refugees.

China to help Hong Kong in building emergency field hospital due to surge in virus

Since July, over 1,000 cases of coronavirus cases have been reported, which is more than 40 per cent of the total since the virus first hit the city in late January.

Turkey deports Uighur Muslims back to China via third countries: Reports

According to a report of The Telegraph, Turkey is helping China repatriate Uighur Muslims by sending them to third countries from which they can be extradited by Beijing.

Trump calls demonstrators 'terrorists' and promises 'retribution' against them

“And at some point, there’s going to be retribution because there has to be. These people are vandals, but they’re agitators, but they're really — they’re terrorists, in a sense,” he added.

18 of the world’s 20 most monitored cities are in China, 1 camera for every 4.1 people

According to an annual report published by the UK-based Comparitech, worldwide there are 770 million cameras in use, with 54% of them in China alone.