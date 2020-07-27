China to help Hong Kong in building emergency field hospital due to surge in virus

China will be helping Hong Kong in constructing an emergency field hospital as coronavirus cases rise in the semi-autonomous city, according to a senior government official said on Monday.

Also read: China records highest surge in coronavirus cases since April

"The central government has agreed to help us build a 'Fangcang Hospital'... which can provide up to 2,000 beds," Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung told reporters, referring to the temporary facilities built in the Chinese city of Wuhan when the coronavirus first surfaced.

Hong Kongers have been asked to wear masks to combat the new wave of coronavirus after witnessing a surge in cases.

"The epidemic situation in Hong Kong is remarkably severe," Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung told reporters Monday. He even announced new measures, including a ban on more than two people gathering in public and restaurants only being allowed to serve takeaway meals.

Since July, over 1,000 cases of coronavirus cases have been reported, which is more than 40 per cent of the total since the virus first hit the city in late January.

Average of daily cases have been above 100 for the last five days and the city of 7.5 million now has more than 2,600 infections with 19 fatalities.