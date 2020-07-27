China records highest surge in coronavirus cases since April

China reported 61 new cases of coronavirus on Monday. The country has recorded the highest surge in daily cases since April.

According to the National Health Commission, 57 cases were reported from in the far northwestern Xinjiang region after a sudden outbreak in the regional capital of Urumqi.

14 cases were recorded in the northeastern province of Liaoning where fresh cluster broke out in the city of Dalian last week.

Two more local cases were found in the neighbouring province of Jilin near the North Korean border -- the first since late May.

The last four infections confirmed on Monday were imported from overseas.

This is the highest daily figures of new cases of coronavirus since April 14. On April 14, 89 cases were recorded, with most of them being imported.

Chinese authorities have begun mass testing for the residents of the port city of Dalian.

On Sunday, a second wave mass testing for residents in Xinjiang was also launched to detect people who had previously tested false negative, reported the state-run Global Times.

In the city of 3.5 million, more than 2.5 million people have been tested so far, according to a local press conference Friday.

While European countries are reopening their borders, the virus is on the rise in the US, India, and Latin America.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are at least 16.1 million infected worldwide, while the global death toll has surpassed 600,000.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un declared an emergency and a lockdown in a border town after a person suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus returned from South Korea after illegally crossing the border, state media said on Sunday.