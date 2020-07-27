Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 16 million, death toll at 647,846

While European countries are reopening their borders, the virus is on the rise in the US, India, and Latin America.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are at least 16.1 million infected worldwide, while the global death toll has surpassed 600,000.

Global Statistics

Total Confirmed Cases: 16,196,314



Change Over Yesterday: 309,457



Total Deaths: 647,846



Total Recovered: 9,347,721



Nations hit with most cases: US (4,178,730), Brazil (2,394,513), India (1,385,635), Russia (811,073) and South Africa (434,200)

(Source: Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Research Center)



Americas still the worst-hit

The US still ranks first in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases. The country has 4.17 million cases with over 146,000 people having lost their lives to the disease so far, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared an emergency and a lockdown in a border town after a person suspected of being infected with the novel coronavirus returned from South Korea after illegally crossing the border, state media said on Sunday.



(With inputs from agencies)