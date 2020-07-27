Queen Elizabeth II becomes first Royal to attend virtual unveiling of portrait

Queen Elizabeth II Photograph:( Others )
Queen Elizabeth II has become the first in the British Royal Family to witness a portrait of themselves being unveiled virtually.
Due to the novel coronavirus and the advice of the UK health experts and government to stay home, the 94-year-old monarch joined in on a video call with artist Miriam Escofet for the unveiling ceremony.
"I'm glad I've had the chance to see it," the Queen said to Escofet. "I hope I'll see it in real life one day."
The Royal Media's social media accounts showcased the portrait.
The Queen paid a virtual visit to the @ukforeignoffice this week to hear about their COVID-19 response and take part in the virtual unveiling of a new portrait of Her Majesty. The Queen praised the work of @ukforeignoffice staff for their role in: Helping British travellers to return home as part of the UK's largest-ever peacetime repatriation. Securing the delivery of over 16m items of Personal Protective Equipment from overseas, distributed to key workers fighting the virus on the frontline. Working with other countries to develop a vaccine. The new portrait of Her Majesty - unveiled at the start of the call - was commissioned by the @ukforeignoffice and pays tribute to The Queen's contribution to British diplomacy, having visited over 100 countries throughout her reign.
The portrait shows the Queen sitting on a gilded chair in a blue knee-length dress, with a tea cup next to her on a table and the painting of her great-great-great-grandmother Queen Charlotte, George III's wife in the background.
The artist Escofet issued a statement stating that it was a big honour. "I wanted the portrait to capture Her Majesty's humanity, her radiance and her warmth, which came through so strongly in the two portrait sittings," she said.
The video call event was hosted by the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), which commissioned the artwork. The FCO also took this opportunity to brief the Queen about the country's preparations for coronavirus and its advancements on the PPE and coronavirus testing kits.