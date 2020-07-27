Queen Elizabeth II becomes first Royal to attend virtual unveiling of portrait

Queen Elizabeth II has become the first in the British Royal Family to witness a portrait of themselves being unveiled virtually.

Due to the novel coronavirus and the advice of the UK health experts and government to stay home, the 94-year-old monarch joined in on a video call with artist Miriam Escofet for the unveiling ceremony.

"I'm glad I've had the chance to see it," the Queen said to Escofet. "I hope I'll see it in real life one day."

The Royal Media's social media accounts showcased the portrait.

The portrait shows the Queen sitting on a gilded chair in a blue knee-length dress, with a tea cup next to her on a table and the painting of her great-great-great-grandmother Queen Charlotte, George III's wife in the background.

The artist Escofet issued a statement stating that it was a big honour. "I wanted the portrait to capture Her Majesty's humanity, her radiance and her warmth, which came through so strongly in the two portrait sittings," she said.

The video call event was hosted by the UK's Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), which commissioned the artwork. The FCO also took this opportunity to brief the Queen about the country's preparations for coronavirus and its advancements on the PPE and coronavirus testing kits.