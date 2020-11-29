Top 10 world news today: Trump's new setback, blast in Afghanistan, and more

Top 10 world news today: In the US, Pennsylvania's highest court has dismissed another legal challenge to the US election by supporters of President Donald Trump by throwing out a lower court's order. In Afghanistan, a fresh blast took the lives of 30 security personnel. This and more - click on the headline to read the full story.

Trump loses another election court challenge; legal defeats pile up

Car bombing in Afghanistan kills 30 security personnel

Volcano erupts in Indonesia, throws up smoke four kilometres in air

US Supreme Court weighs Trump bid to bar illegal immigrants from census totals

Ethiopia says military operation in Tigray region is over, hunt for regional leaders begins

Thailand: Protesters question king's control over military units

Turkey condemns Iranian scientist killing as act of terrorism

UK says next week 'very significant' for Brexit deal, urges EU to exercise pragmatism

London: More than 150 arrested in anti-lockdown protests

Watch: Azerbaijan continues to deploy more troops in Kalbajar