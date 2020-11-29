Volcano erupts in Indonesia, throws up smoke four kilometres in air

A volcano in Indonesia erupted on Sunday triggering a flight warning and closure of a local airport. The explosion threw a column of smoke and ash four kilometres (2.5 miles in the air). There have been no reports of injuries or damage so far. However, the authorities have raised the volcano's alert status to it second-highest level. They have also warned of lava flows.

A two-kilometre no-go zone has been expanded to four kilometres. Flights have been advised to steer clear of the area. White volcanic ash rained down on East Nusa Tenggara's Wunopitu airport. The airport was temporarily closed.

"People are advised to not carry out any activities within a four-kilometre radius from the crater," Indonesia's geological agency said.

There are about 130 active volcanoes in Indonesia due to its position on the "Ring of Fire" a belt of tectonic plate boundaries circling the Pacific Ocean where frequent seismic activity occurs.

In late 2018, a volcano in the strait between Java and Sumatra islands erupted, causing an underwater landslide that unleashed a tsunami which killed more than 400 people.

