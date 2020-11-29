Turkey condemns Iranian scientist killing as act of terrorism

Turkey on Sunday condemned killing of top Iranian nuclear scientist as an act of "terrorism". It also said that the killing disturbed peace in the region. Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed on Friday (November 27) in an armed attack. The killing has resulted in tension in the region. Iran has accused Israel for the killing.

"We regret the death of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh following an armed attack. We condemn this heinous murder and offer our condolences to the Iranian government and the dead man's relatives," Ankara's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement further said that Turkey was against all forms of terrorism irrespective of who the perpetrators were.

"Turkey is against all initiatives aimed at disrupting peace in the region and against all forms of terrorism, no matter who their perpetrator or target are."

Ankara also urged "all parties to act with common sense and restraint".

Fakhrizadeh, 59, was killed on Friday in a car bomb and gun attack against his own vehicle, the Iranian defence ministry said.

The ministry said that Fakhrizadeh was head of its research and innovation department.

Turkey and Iran are regional powers with a history of complex relations.

While they often line up on opposing sides, recent years have seen them build up cooperation in some areas like energy.

Both are fierce opponents of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.