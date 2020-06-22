Top 10 world news today: Trump's failed rally, Wirecard fraud, S Korea's second wave of COVID and more

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases

The biggest increase was from North and South America with over 116,000 new cases, according to a daily report.

Brazil crosses 50,000 deaths due to novel coronavirus

According to Brazil's Ministry of Health, the country reported 641 new deaths in 24 hours taking the death toll to 50,617 with 1,085,038 recorded infections.

Trump against removal of Theodore Roosevelt's statue from outside Museum of Natural History

The statue shows Roosevelt on a horse, with a Native American man and an African man by his side. It stands prominently on a plinth outside the museum's main entrance, overlooking Central Park.

Coronavirus second wave triggered by May holiday: South Korea

On Sunday, South Korea had reported 17 COVID-19 cases which was a drop from over 20 cases which the country had been reporting for the past one month.

Japan changes administrative status of disputed islands, China dispatches ships

The Ishigaki City Council will change the administrative status of the island group known as Senkakus in Japan, and as Diaoyus in China.

Trump held off Xinjiang sanctions due to US-China trade talks

The United Nations estimates that more than a million Muslims have been detained in camps there. The State Department has accused China of subjecting Muslims to torture and abuse.

Justin Bieber denies sexual assault allegations, says he will take legal action

On Saturday, two women came forward and accused Bieber of sexually assaulting them. One recalled the incident took place in 2015 and the other stated that it happened in 2014.

Chinese man passes out after drinking 10 beers, wakes up with ruptured bladder

A man recently triggered diuresis, but did not acknowledge it, causing him to end up in the hospital with a ruptured bladder.

'Total disaster' after Germany's Wirecard claims $2.1b was 'never there'

Responding to this mishap, a German financial watchdog Bafin called the incident a 'total disaster'.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale feels president's wrath after sparse crowd shows up for Trump's Tulsa rally

The Arena holds the capacity of 19,000, and according to Trump's campaign, 12,000 people attended the rally. But the actual figures were only 6,200, as per Tulsa fire department said.