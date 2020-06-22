Campaign manager Brad Parscale feels president's wrath after sparse crowd shows up for Trump's Tulsa rally

Donald Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale has felt the president's wrath after his Tulsa Rally attracted just a sparse crowd despite claiming that many hundreds of thousands have applied for the ticket.

The BOK Center in the Oklahoma City hosted the president on Saturday, it was his first campaign speech since the coronavirus pandemic. Many seats could be seen empty during the rally.

The Arena holds the capacity of 19,000, and according to Trump's campaign, 12,000 people attended the rally. But the actual figures were only 6,200, as per Tulsa fire department said.

An "overflow" stage was built outside the BOK Center, where Donald Trump and Mike Pence was set to give brief remarks, but due to low turnout, the speeches were cancelled.

Despite being quite on Twitter, Donald Trump was reported to be "angry" after the rally. According to NBC, Trump was "particularly angry that before he even left DC, aides made public that six members of the team in Tulsa tested positive for Covid-19".

According to a CNN report, Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner were angry at Parscale, as he promised a humongous crowd.

Earlier this week, Trump had said more than a million people wanted to attend his rally.

In a statement, Parscale blamed the low attendance during Tulsa rally on "a week’s worth of the fake news media warning people away from the rally because of COVID and protesters", which he said, "coupled with recent images of American cities on fire, had a real impact on people bringing their families and children to the rally".

Parscale went to criticize the journalists for being critical of Trump's campaign.

"For the media to now celebrate the fear that they helped create is disgusting, but typical," he said. "And it makes us wonder why we bother credentialing media for events when they don’t do their full jobs as professionals."

In 2016, Parscale played a huge role in Trump being elected as the President and the pressure is on re-election after Trump wants a reorganisation after bad polling results.

In most of the polls in the battleground states, Trump trails behind Joe Biden.