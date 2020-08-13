Top 10 world news today: Trump on Hong Kong, China belittles Taiwan and more

Hong Kong can 'never succeed' under China's control: Trump

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Hong Kong's global financial center will "go to hell" under tightened Chinese rule.

Taiwan's fight against mainland is like a worm shaking a tree: China

Amid tensions with Taiwan, China's foreign ministry said today that despite Taiwan increasing its military budget next year its "fight against the mainland is like a worm shaking a tree."

France, Greece conduct naval exercise off Crete amid tensions with Turkey

France on Thursday conducted military exercise with Greece off Crete even as it said that it was "temporarily reinforcing" military presence in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

If Russians offer money to kill Americans, there will be price to pay: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said he warned his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that there would be "an enormous price to pay" if Moscow is offering bounties to kill US soldiers or other Western troops in Afghanistan.

Thai govt threatens legal action against Facebook over posts criticising king

Digital Economy Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta ordered authorities to identify "inappropriate" material and singled out 114 posts mostly made to Facebook but also Twitter and YouTube that may be in breach of the Computer Crimes Act.

2019 was among warmest years on record, Arctic temperatures also increased: Report

According to the state of climate report, last year was one of the warmest years on record with "all major greenhouse gases released into Earth's atmosphere reaching new record high concentrations in 2019."

Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai says Hong Kong needs patient campaign

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai said on Thursday he was overwhelmed by the support he got after becoming the most high-profile person to be arrested under a new national security law and urged patience in a "long-term fight" for democracy.

Israel thwarts cyber attack from North Korean cyber group on defence industry

Israel said on Wednesday it thwarted a cyber attack on its defence industry by a hacking group known as Lazarus, which the United States says is run by North Korean intelligence.

Phase 3 trials of Russian COVID-19 vaccine to start in Philippines in October

The Philippines plans to launch clinical trials for a Russian coronavirus vaccine in October, with President Rodrigo Duterte expected to be inoculated as early as May next year, the presidential spokesman said on Thursday.

Taiwan announces increase in military spending

Taiwan announced on Thursday a T$42.1 billion ($1.4 billion) increase in the budget for defence next year as China shared details of its latest combat exercise near the island.