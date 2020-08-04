Top 10 world news today: Trump on COVID-19, WHO in China and more

US President Trump says coronavirus under control, 'It is what it is'

"They are dying, that's true," he said. "It is what it is. But that doesn't mean we aren't doing everything we can. It's under control as much as you can control it. This is a horrible plague.”

Belarus leader accuses Russia of 'lying', warns of 'revolution' plot

Russia, traditionally a close ally, has said the detained men were merely transiting via Belarus en route to a third country and had no plans to try to influence Belarusian domestic politics.

Rain-battered South Korea witnesses 14 deaths due to landslides

Three New Zealanders from the same family were among the victims of the landslide.

WHO says China team interviewed Wuhan scientists over coronavirus origins

The Trump administration has accused the WHO of being China-centric and plans to leave the agency over its handling of the pandemic.

Egypt invites Elon Musk after 'aliens built pyramids' tweet

Among the avalanche of one-liners, memes and potshots were some angry messages from nationalistic Egyptians who demanded the eccentric engineer and high-tech billionaire better check his facts.

Japanese robotic startup launches 'C Mask' that helps you talk in 8 unique languages

The mask is made with plastic and silicone with more pores to the comfort of users.

Engineers develop tool called 'Fawkes' to protect online photos from facial recognition

In the researchers' parlance, Fawkes "cloaks" an image by subtly altering some of the features that facial recognition systems depend on when they construct a person's face print.

Spain's former king Juan Carlos is currently in Dominican Republic: Reports

Recently, Spanish and Swiss authorities started looking at allegations of bribing involved in a high-speed railway project’s contract