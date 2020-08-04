Japanese robotic startup launches 'C Mask' that helps you talk in 8 unique languages

Coronavirus has forced the whole world to wear a mask to protect themselves from the infectious virus and Japan's robotic startup has come up with an update to the protective gear. Donut Robotics unveiled a new mask called 'C-Mask'. This smart mask will help users connect it with their smartphones so that they could make calls without accessing their phones.

The mask developed by Donut Robotics also includes a speech recognition technology. This will helps people send a text message just by speaking without needing to access their phones at all. But the key objective of this startup was to make a mask that could make interpersonal communication much easier, especially during COVID times when social distancing norms are in place.

The mask is made with plastic and silicone with more pores to the comfort of users.

The mask comes with a special ability, the C Mask will translate Japanese into eight other languages. These languages include Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Indonesian, English, Spanish, and French. The translation software in the mask was actually created for a robot called Cinnamon.

Cinnamon, was an initiative by the company to provide live translation and speech services for visitors at Tokyo's Haneda Airport, however, the plan could not go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Users could amplify their voice just in case the person on the receiving end does not hear because of the mask.

The embedded microphone connects to the user's smartphone via Bluetooth, to help conduct voice calls and speech messages.

This mask launch in Japan and 5,000 units will be shipped in September. It will cost around 3,980 Yen ($37).