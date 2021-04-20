Top 10 world news today: Trump offers advice to Biden, Chad president dies during clashes, and more

Top 10 world news today Photograph:( WION Web Team )
Top 10 world news today: From EU's established link between J&J vaccine and blood clots to Trump's new suggestion to Biden, we have it all. Click on the headline to read more.
EU finds link between blood clots and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
CO2 emissions to witness second-biggest surge ever, warns UN agency ahead of global climate summit
Trump asks Biden to reinstate travel ban, to keep US safe from radical Islamic terrorism
Philippines' Duterte says he will send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources
Chad President Idriss Deby dies during clashes with rebels, army says
Egypt sacks rail authority chief after string of deadly accidents
Israel records eight cases of coronavirus variant first found in India
EU to have COVID-19 vaccine doses for 70% of adults by mid-July
Derek Chauvin trial: Murder case against ex-cop in George Floyd's death goes to jury
Watch: Coronavirus Update: Triple mutant appears in India’s virus variant