EU finds link between blood clots and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Europe’s drug regulator on Tuesday said that it had found a possible link between Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine and blood clots. Multiple blood clots were reported among adults who took the J&J vaccine in the United States.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA)’s safety committee on Tuesday concluded that there exists a link between unusual blood clots with low blood platelets and the vaccine. It also said that the warning should be added to the vaccine’s labels.

In addition, the EMA ascertained that all instances of blood clots were reported in adults aged below 60, mostly women.

They developed the clots three weeks after the vaccination. It also took into account the eight cases of blood clots that were reported in the United States.

Similar to the AstraZeneca vaccine, most blood clots took place in the brain and the abdomen. Even then, the agency reiterated that the benefits of the vaccines largely outweigh the risks.

The United States is also expected to announce its decision on the single-shot J&J vaccine by Friday, as nations around the world try to accelerate their rollouts and revive their pandemic-ravaged economies.

Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci described the clots as 'an extraordinarily rare event'.

Most countries around the world are accelerating vaccination efforts to stop the chain of transmission.

