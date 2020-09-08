Top 10 world news today: Trump loses advantage, China detains Mongolians and more

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and to designate Wilmington as an American World War II Heritage City during an event held at the USS Battleship North Carolina in Wilmington, North Carolina Photograph:( Reuters )
Here are the top 10 news that dominated the world arena.
US election 2020: Trump's billion-dollar campaign has lost 'cash advantage'
US President Donald Trump has lost his cash advantage over Democratic rival Joe Biden as the presidential campaign entered its traditional homestretch on the US Labour Day holiday. Read more
China detains 23 Mongolians protesting against removal of traditional language in schools
Police in China's Inner Mongolia region have detained at least 23 people following protests last week against a new policy that replaces Mongolian-language textbooks with Chinese ones in classrooms. Read more
India-China face-off: Pictures emerge of Chinese soldiers with spears, machete
First pictures have emerged of the September 7 incident at the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh. Read more
Taiwan urges alliance against 'aggressive actions' to curb China's intrusion
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen called on Tuesday for an alliance of democracies to defend against "aggressive actions" and protect freedom, alluding to Chinese actions in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait as major threats to regional stability. Read more
UN urges Russia to conduct transparent investigation of Navalny's poisoning
The UN rights chief has urged Russia to conduct a "thorough, transparent, independent and impartial investigation" into the alleged poisoning of Putin's critic Alexei Navalny. Read more
Russia releases first batch of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V into public
The Russian Health Ministry has said that the first batch regarding the Sputnik V antibody against the deadly coronavirus, has been delivered into common course, local deliveries are planned in the near future. Read more
Japan's ruling party launches race for Shinzo Abe's successor
Japan's ruling party on Tuesday kicked off the race to pick Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's successor, with his powerful right-hand man Yoshihide Suga commanding an all-but-insurmountable lead. Read more
Last two Australian journalists in China leave country
China and Australia have been seeing a decline in the diplomatic ties for the past few months now, which has led to a heated environment for the Australian citizens living in China, especially the journalists. Read more
UK bill would break international law 'in a specific and limited way', minister says
Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis on Tuesday said the proposed legislation for UK’s internal market would break international law, but “in a limited way”. Read more
French PM to have COVID test after contact at Tour de France
French Prime Minister Jean Castex is to undergo a COVID-19 test as a precaution after he shared a car with the director of the Tour de France cycle race, who has since tested positive for the virus, the prime minister's office said on Tuesday. Read more