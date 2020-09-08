India-China face-off on September 7: Pictures emerge of Chinese soldiers with spears, machete

First pictures have emerged of the September 7 incident at the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in eastern Ladakh. On Monday, Chinese Army PLA troops attempted to close-in on one of the Indian forward positions and undertook "provocative activities to escalate" according to Indian Army statement.

Pictures show PLA soldiers carrying weapons, spears and machete. Sources told WION that around 40 PLA soldiers came on September 7 evening. The incident occurred around the heights of Rezang La at LAC.

Chinese Army had claimed in a midnight statement on Monday that Indian side had fired shots. It was rebutted by the Indian army in a statement on Tuesday.

The Indian army said, "PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air" and "despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner".

Some conversation between Indian & Chinese side happening via hotline in the aftermath of the incident.

The developments come days before India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar is expected to meet Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation FMs meet in Moscow.