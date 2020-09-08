China's PLA confirmed missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh found on their side: Government

The five Indians who had gone missing near the Arunachal-China border were found on the Chinese side, Union minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed today amid heightened tensions along the LAC due to the India-China standoff.

"China's PLA has responded to hotline message by Indian Army," Union minister Kiren Rijiju said today.

The Chinese Army confirmed that the missing Indian youths from Arunachal Pradesh were found inside their territory.

"Further modalities to handover them to our authority being worked out," India's minister added.

The Indian Army had earlier taken up the case of the missing youths from Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh who had disappeared with some reports calling it an "abduction" by Chinese troops.

The Arunachal Pradesh government had said on Saturday that the local police had launched a probe into the matter.

The development comes amid heightened tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) with China accusing Indian troops of crossing the border on the southern bank of Pangong Lake which was rejected by the Indian side.

India said, "at no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to using any aggressive means, including firing."