Top 10 world news today: South Korea hits back at North, Russia denies developing Novichok and more

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Photograph:( AFP )
South Korean president calls killing of official by North Korea 'unpardonable'
South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday North Korea's shooting of a South Korean official was "shocking" and "unpardonable".
Navalny poisoning: Russia denies developing nerve-agent Novichok
Spokesperson of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that neither Soviet Union nor Russia had developed or produced Novichok.
Thailand takes first legal action against Facebook, Twitter over content
Thailand began legal action on Thursday against Facebook and Twitter for ignoring requests to take down content, in its first such move against major internet firms.
TikTok's owner ByteDance applies for Chinese license to close US deal
TikTok's owner ByteDance said Thursday it has applied for a Chinese technology export license as it tries to complete a deal with Oracle and Walmart to keep the popular video app operating in the United States.
Criminal charges are rare in police killings of Black Americans
Criminal convictions in excessive force cases involving police killing Black Americans are rare, in part because of a Supreme Court protected doctrine of qualified immunity.
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested for 'unauthorised assembly'
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong has been arrested on suspicion of "participating in an unauthorised assembly on Oct 5 last year".
China says banning Australian scholars within its sovereign remit
China's foreign ministry said on Thursday it was totally within its rights as a sovereign power to ban two Australian scholars.
Coronavirus pandemic reduced worldwide income by about 10 per cent: ILO
International Labour Organisation, in its report, has said that income earned from work worldwide has dropped by 10.7 per cent in first nine months of 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic.
'Human challenge studies': UK may infect volunteers with coronavirus to test vaccine
According to Britain's Financial Times, volunteers in the UK will be infected with coronavirus in order to test a possible vaccine to combat the virus.
French courts to place GPS trackers on domestic violence abusers
The novel coronavirus led to the world locked up in their houses, which also led to an increase in the number of domestic violence cases across the globe.