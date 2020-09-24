Top 10 world news today: South Korea hits back at North, Russia denies developing Novichok and more

South Korean president calls killing of official by North Korea 'unpardonable'

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday North Korea's shooting of a South Korean official was "shocking" and "unpardonable". Read more

Navalny poisoning: Russia denies developing nerve-agent Novichok

Spokesperson of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that neither Soviet Union nor Russia had developed or produced Novichok. Read more

Thailand takes first legal action against Facebook, Twitter over content

Thailand began legal action on Thursday against Facebook and Twitter for ignoring requests to take down content, in its first such move against major internet firms. Read more

TikTok's owner ByteDance applies for Chinese license to close US deal

TikTok's owner ByteDance said Thursday it has applied for a Chinese technology export license as it tries to complete a deal with Oracle and Walmart to keep the popular video app operating in the United States. Read more

Criminal charges are rare in police killings of Black Americans

Criminal convictions in excessive force cases involving police killing Black Americans are rare, in part because of a Supreme Court protected doctrine of qualified immunity. Read more

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested for 'unauthorised assembly'

Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong has been arrested on suspicion of "participating in an unauthorised assembly on Oct 5 last year". Read more

China says banning Australian scholars within its sovereign remit

China's foreign ministry said on Thursday it was totally within its rights as a sovereign power to ban two Australian scholars. Read more

Coronavirus pandemic reduced worldwide income by about 10 per cent: ILO

International Labour Organisation, in its report, has said that income earned from work worldwide has dropped by 10.7 per cent in first nine months of 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic. Read more

'Human challenge studies': UK may infect volunteers with coronavirus to test vaccine

According to Britain's Financial Times, volunteers in the UK will be infected with coronavirus in order to test a possible vaccine to combat the virus. Read more

French courts to place GPS trackers on domestic violence abusers

The novel coronavirus led to the world locked up in their houses, which also led to an increase in the number of domestic violence cases across the globe. Read more