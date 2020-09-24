South Korean president calls killing of official by North Korea 'unpardonable'

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday North Korea's shooting of a South Korean official was "shocking" and "unpardonable".

North Korean troops shot dead a South Korean fisheries official who went missing this week, before dousing his body in oil and setting it on fire in what was likely an effort to prevent a coronavirus outbreak.

Moon also ordered the South Korean military to highten their alert to protect the lives of citizens, Kang said.

The military said it sent a message on Wednesday to the North through the land border demanding explanations, but has not received any response yet.

North Korean officials had earlier closed the border along Kaesong city over coronavirus fears after an alleged North Korean defector who had fled to the neighbouring South three years ago crawled back into the country.

North Korean authorities have reportedly been issued shoot-to-kill orders to prevent the coronavirus from entering the country. North Korea had closed the border with China back in January to prevent the outbreak of the virus.