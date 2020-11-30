Top 10 world news today: NATO invites Biden to summit, Moderna to seek vaccine authorisation, and more

Top 10 world news today Photograph:( WION )
Here are the biggest news stories of the day
Top 10 world news today: Moderna took seek emergency use authorisation in the US and EU today, Joe Biden gets invited for NATO summit, updates on the murder of Iranian scientist, and more. Click on the headline for the complete story.
Moderna to seek US and EU authorisation for its vaccine today
NATO chief invites Joe Biden for Brussels summit
China: Reporting usage of single-use plastics to authorities now mandatory
Nike and Coca-Cola lobby against Xinjiang forced labor bill
'Complex operation' led to killing of nuclear scientist: Top Iranian official
European Space Agency has the perfect fix for space junk - a claw!
Britain bans installation of new Huawei 5G equipment from September 2021
'World's loneliest elephant' Kaavan lands in Cambodia, receives warm welcome by Cher
Iran: Local media says chief nuclear scientist shot with remote-controlled machine gun made in Israel
Watch: Migrant crisis in Africa