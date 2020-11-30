Iran: Local media says chief nuclear scientist shot with remote-controlled machine gun made in Israel

Iran's local media said on Monday that the country's chief nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated last week, was actually killed by a machine gun operated by a remote control that was made in Israel, the Islamic Republic's longtime enemy, according to the semi-official Fars News.

Meanwhile, the Arabic language Al Alam TV reported that the weapons used in Fakhrizadeh's killing were "controlled by satellite".

"The weapon collected from the site of the terrorist act (where Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated) bears the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry," an unnamed source told Press TV.

Speaking before the Press TV report, Israeli intelligence minister Eli Cohen told radio station 103 FM on Monday that he did not know who was responsible.

Fakhrizadeh was for long suspected to be at the helm a secret nuclear weapons programme for Iran by the West and Israel.

On Friday, he was gunned down in his car after a group of assailants ambushed him. Top leaders in Iran have repeatedly blamed Israel for the killing. Iran has blamed Israel for a series of murders of Israeli scientists since 2010.

