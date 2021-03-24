Top 10 world news today: Israeli PM Netanyahu falls short majority, Charlie Hebdo suspect radicalised by 'Pakistani group'

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 24, 2021, 08.59 PM(IST)

File photo Photograph:( Reuters )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Here are the top 10 stories from across the world

Prime Minister Netanyahu falls short of majority amid vote count in Israeli elections

asa

US will not push allies into 'us-or-them choice' on China, says Antony Blinken

asa

 

Charlie Hebdo: Stabbings suspect 'radicalised by Pakistani groups'

asa

'Putin's chef' urges FBI to remove his name from wanted list of criminals

asa

Taiwan will ration water for 1 million households, says Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua

asa

Syria sends Oxygen to Lebanon to fight COVID

asa

South African president to testify at corruption inquiry

asa

Malaysia puts deportations to Myanmar on hold till after ASEAN meets: Sources

asa

Asian Americans and Blacks experienced increased online harassment in 2020: Survey

asa

Elon Musk says Tesla customers can buy its electric vehicles with bitcoin

asa

Topics

Read in App