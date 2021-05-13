Top 10 world news today: Israel orders 'massive reinforcement' of forces in Gaza and more

Gaza clashes: Israel orders 'massive reinforcement' to quell unrest in cities

China says think tank report on Uyghur birth rates decline 'fabricates data'

South Korean fishermen sue Japanese government over Fukushima nuclear water

Australian telco Telstra fined $39 million for exploiting indigenous customers

Double world vaccine production, Sputnik V one of the key elements: UN chief

Iran: Ex-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad submits name for presidential poll

Russia jails former mayor Roizman over tweets in support of Navalny

Italy's Draghi, with lucrative state pensions, renounces salary as PM

Taiwan's TSMC says suffered a brief power dip, electricity now restored

