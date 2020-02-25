Top 10 World News today: Iran's COVID-19 deaths reach 14, Hosni Mubarak dies and more!

Washington pledges $1 billion for coronavirus vaccine as pandemic risks grow

US President Donald Trump will seek $2.5 billion from Congress to fight the coronavirus epidemic and US and South Korean militaries are considering scaling back joint training as the virus spreads in Europe and the Middle East.

China, South Korea, Iran worst-hit from COVID-19, WHO warns of pandemic

The World Health Organization warned that the new coronavirus which has peaked in China could still become a pandemic.

'Pitiful' response from UK government slammed by British nationals travelling to Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

UK tourists in Italy blasted their government's 'pitiful' response to the coronavirus crisis after passengers who were travelling to Italian cities that are hit by the outbreak stated that they had been left with no official safety advice.

Iran's coronavirus death toll reaches 14

Two more Iranians infected with coronavirus have died, media website Eghtesaonline said on Tuesday, taking to 14 the toll in the Islamic Republic, which has the highest tally of deaths outside China, where the virus emerged late last year.

Low-risk Chinese regions must resume activity; State Planning Agency

Chinese regions deemed at low risk from the coronavirus outbreak should fully resume normal activities and end transport bans, an official at the state planning agency said on Tuesday.

Scientists discover world's oldest green plant fossil

Scientists have discovered a billion year old Chinese seaweed which they claim to be the oldest green plant fossil.

PM Johnson's office urges Priti Patel to defuse row with senior civil servant

British home secretary Priti Patel has been warned by 10 Downing Street to defuse the public row with senior civil servant and her secretary Philip Rutnam.

Malaysia: Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim PM amid political turmoil

A day after submitting his resignation letter to Malaysia's king, Mahathir Mohamad went back to work on Tuesday with the new title of interim prime minister.

Netanyahu pledges new settler homes in sensitive West Bank corridor

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged Tuesday to build 3,500 new settler homes in a super-sensitive area of the occupied West Bank, just a week before a tight general election.

Former Egypt President Hosni Mubarak dies

Former Egypt president Hosni Mubarak died on Tuesday at age 91 in Cairo.