Top 10 world news today: Iran dismisses Afghan peace deal; coronavirus outbreak and more

A day after the United States signed a peace accord with the Taliban insurgents paving way for the withdrawal of foreign forces from war-torn Afghanistan, Iran dismissed the deal saying that America had no right to decide on the country's future. Read more

A Canadian oil company has sparked a row of criticism on social media after it released a bizarre sticker showing teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg being sexually assaulted. Read more

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Sunday the government was waging "all-out responses" to contain the novel coronavirus as the country added 586 more cases, taking the total to 3,736. Read more

The novel coronavirus claimed another 11 lives in Iran, bringing the country's overall toll to 54, according to official figures released on Sunday that showed the virus was spreading more rapidly. While, China reported 573 new infections, the highest figure in a week after a dip. Read more

Greece has blocked nearly 10,000 migrants trying to enter from the Turkey border over the past 24 hours, a Greek government source said Sunday. Read more

Turkey said Sunday it was continuing a military operation against the Russian-backed Syrian regime in Syria's northwestern Idlib region but insisted it did not wish to clash with Moscow. Read more

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said that if re-elected he would annex swathes of the occupied West Bank within weeks, according to news agency AFP. Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that current oil prices were acceptable and that Russia had the tools to react to any negative effects of the spread of the coronavirus on the global economy, Russian news agencies reported. Read more

Former vice president Joe Biden won the South Carolina primary on Saturday, reviving his flagging campaign and positioning himself as the leading rival to frontrunner Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination. Read more

After nearly two decades of conflict that has ravaged Afghanistan's impoverished population, the United States and the Taliban signed a historic accord Saturday that Washington hopes will mark the beginning of the end of its longest war. Read more