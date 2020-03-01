'This shows that we're winning': Thunberg responds to sexually graphic illustration by Canadian oil company

A Canadian oil company has sparked a row of criticism on social media after it released a bizarre sticker showing teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg being sexually assaulted.

The cartoon posted by Alberta-based 'X-Site Energy Services' showed a silhouette of a girl with two braids while two hands pull her from behind. "Greta" in bold letters can be seen written on her lower back.

The name of an oilfield company is printed boldly across the bottom of the sticker.

Alberta-based X-Site Energy Services' logo is being printed and circulated on a decal stickers

Also read: Greta Thunberg meets Malala Yousafzai at Oxford University

The 17-year-old Swedish climate activist responded to the vile image on Twitter saying, "This shows we're winning."

"They are starting to get more and more desperate...This shows that we’re winning," Thunberg wrote on the micro-blogging site.

They are starting to get more and more desperate...

This shows that we’re winning. https://t.co/NLOZL331X9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 29, 2020 ×

People on social media have also criticised the oil company after the image started circulating on social media.

"They say shes not a child, shes 17. In relation to the sticker. But when she gives Researched talks on climate change, suddenly shes a kid again and should stay in school. Which is it? They can't have both," a user wrote on Twitter.

"I am literally at the death-stare phase of having to explain to men why this is reprehensible and contributes to why women fear men’s violence. How, internally, they know it isn’t right or funny. I’m sick of mothering grown men to be functional humans," another user wrote.

honestly feel like part of why grown men hate Greta Thunberg so much is because she doesn’t “live up to” their pornified, hyperfeminine, male approval seeking idea of what a 17 year old girl is supposed to be/do/look like. imo this recent incident confirms that for me — a libra queen (@female1st) February 29, 2020 ×

It is really frightening to see the real power of chronic stupidity! You might even become a manager! — ChristianSchmeer (@ChristianSchme9) March 1, 2020 ×

Thunberg became a global icon for climate activism after striking school to take part in a protest against climate emergency while Yousafzai shot in the head while campaigning in support of girls be allowed to go to school.

She drew criticism from supporters of the oil and gas sector when she made a series of appearances across Canada last year.