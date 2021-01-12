Top 10 world news today: Indonesia retrieves black box from Sriwijaya air plane, Erdogan wants EU ties 'back on track' and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 12, 2021, 06.24 PM(IST)

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Here are the biggest stories of the day from around the world

Indonesia retrieves black box from Sriwijaya plane that crashed into Java Sea

asa

Turkish President Erdogan says want EU ties 'back on track'

asa

Explosion in goldmine traps 22 workers in China

asa

Greenhouse emissions in US witness largest dip since World War II

asa

'Use Signal': How Elon Musk's tweet about the app benefitted a NGO

asa

South African President Ramaphosa extends lockdown level 3 in South Africa

asa

Donald Trump returns Cuba to US list of state sponsors of terrorism

asa

Hong Kong's new top judge points to importance of city's rule of law

asa

Nagorno-Karabakh: Putin hosts talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

asa

 

Read in App