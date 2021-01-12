South African President Ramaphosa extends lockdown level 3 in South Africa

South Africa will continue to remain on adjusted level 3 lockdown amidst increasing new infection, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

“Based on the recommendations of the National Coronavirus Command Council, Cabinet has decided to maintain the country on adjusted alert level 3. Most of the measures that were announced on 28 December 2020 will therefore remain in place,” President said while addressing the nation.

The number of new infections, hospital admissions and deaths is higher now than it has ever been since the first case was recorded in our country in March 2020, Ramaphosa stressed.

Since New Year’s Day, the country has recorded nearly 190,000 new coronavirus infections and more than 4,600 COVID-19 deaths so far this year.

Since the start of the pandemic, South Africa has recorded a cumulative number of more than 1.2 million COVID-19 cases and more than 33,000 deaths.

“In several parts of the country, hospital admissions are also much higher now than during the first wave,” the President said.

“There are currently over 15,000 people with COVID-19 in hospitals nationally, placing a considerable strain on health facilities, personnel and equipment. Around a third of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals are on oxygen,” Ramaphosa said.

In order to reduce congestion and the high risk of transmission, 20 land ports of entry that are currently open will be closed until the 15th of February for general entry and departure, the President added giving the exception for emergencies only.

On vaccine rollout plan, the President said, “the government’s comprehensive vaccination strategy will be the largest and most complex logistical undertaking in our country’s history.”

“It will be far more extensive than our HIV treatment programme or even our national, provincial and local elections in terms of the number of people who have to be reached within a short space of time,” Ramaphosa added.

South Africa will receive vaccine doses for 10% of its population through Covax.

The country’s health department recently announced that they will be getting 1.5 million doses of vaccine from Serum Institute of India.

