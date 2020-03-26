Top 10 world news today: G20 video conference over coronavirus pandemic, US-China row and more

More than 250,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe crossed 250,000 with more than half of which were reported in worst-affected Italy and Spain, news agency AFP reported citing official tally. Read more

Saudi king urges 'effective' G20 response to virus crisis in video conference

Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Thursday urged G20 leaders to take "effective and coordinated" action to combat the global crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, and called on them to assist developing nations. Read more

Amid tense row with US, China offers to share information on COVID-19

Will share scientific and medical achievements China made in containing coronavirus or COVID-19, country's Vice Minister of Science and Technology, Xu Nanping said. Read more

Coronavirus pushes 3.3 million to claim US jobless benefits

The economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic sparked an explosion of Americans filing for unemployment benefits, surging to 3.3 million last week -- the highest number ever recorded, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Read more

COVID-19: United States can become Italy, warn health experts

Public health experts have warned the Unites States that it could become the next Italy after coronavirus patients have start to overwhelm US hospitals.

According to US Surgeon General Dr Jerome Adams, the country is ''already be seeing the beginnings of this in some areas, marking a new stage of the nation's outbreak.'' Read more

Richest 10 % responsible for fuelling climate change: Study

Wealthiest people are most responsible for fuelling climate change, said a new study from researchers at the University of Leeds.

The study intended to find out energy inequality among the income classes across 86 countries, from highly industrialised to developing. Read more

Christchurch shootings: Shooter pleads guilty to killing 51 people in mosque attack

The Australian man charged with murdering 51 people in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, has suddenly changed his plea to admit all charges at a hastily arranged court appearance. Read more

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange denied bail post citing 'high coronavirus risk'

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been denied bail after his lawyers tried to get him out from behind bars because of the increasing risk of coronavirus. Read more

US Senate approves coronavirus relief bill worth $2 trillion

The US Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill worth $2 trillion aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as providing billions of dollars to buy urgently needed medical equipment. Read more

China reports second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus transmissions, imported cases rise

Mainland China reported a second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus infections as the epicentre of the epidemic Hubei province opened its borders, but imported cases rose as Beijing ramped up controls to prevent a resurgence of infections. Read more