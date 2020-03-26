Top 10 world news today: G20 video conference over coronavirus pandemic, US-China row and more

File photo. Photograph:( AFP )
Here are top stories that made rounds in the world arena today
More than 250,000 confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Europe crossed 250,000 with more than half of which were reported in worst-affected Italy and Spain, news agency AFP reported citing official tally. Read more
Saudi king urges 'effective' G20 response to virus crisis in video conference
Saudi Arabia's King Salman on Thursday urged G20 leaders to take "effective and coordinated" action to combat the global crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, and called on them to assist developing nations. Read more
Amid tense row with US, China offers to share information on COVID-19
Will share scientific and medical achievements China made in containing coronavirus or COVID-19, country's Vice Minister of Science and Technology, Xu Nanping said. Read more
Coronavirus pushes 3.3 million to claim US jobless benefits
The economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic sparked an explosion of Americans filing for unemployment benefits, surging to 3.3 million last week -- the highest number ever recorded, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Read more
COVID-19: United States can become Italy, warn health experts
Public health experts have warned the Unites States that it could become the next Italy after coronavirus patients have start to overwhelm US hospitals.
According to US Surgeon General Dr Jerome Adams, the country is ''already be seeing the beginnings of this in some areas, marking a new stage of the nation's outbreak.'' Read more
Richest 10 % responsible for fuelling climate change: Study
Wealthiest people are most responsible for fuelling climate change, said a new study from researchers at the University of Leeds.
The study intended to find out energy inequality among the income classes across 86 countries, from highly industrialised to developing. Read more
Christchurch shootings: Shooter pleads guilty to killing 51 people in mosque attack
The Australian man charged with murdering 51 people in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, has suddenly changed his plea to admit all charges at a hastily arranged court appearance. Read more
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange denied bail post citing 'high coronavirus risk'
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been denied bail after his lawyers tried to get him out from behind bars because of the increasing risk of coronavirus. Read more
US Senate approves coronavirus relief bill worth $2 trillion
The US Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill worth $2 trillion aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as providing billions of dollars to buy urgently needed medical equipment. Read more
China reports second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus transmissions, imported cases rise
Mainland China reported a second consecutive day of no new local coronavirus infections as the epicentre of the epidemic Hubei province opened its borders, but imported cases rose as Beijing ramped up controls to prevent a resurgence of infections. Read more