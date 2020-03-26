US Senate approves coronavirus relief bill worth $2 trillion

The US Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill worth $2 trillion aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as providing billions of dollars to buy urgently needed medical equipment.

By a vote of 96-0 the Senate passed the bill, sending it to the House of Representatives, which could vote sometime this week.

Also read: US coronavirus cases near 70,000, more than 1,000 dead

After bitter negotiations, the deeply divided Senate came together and passed the bill by a unanimous 96-0 vote, which sent the massive stimulus package to the House of Representatives, which could vote sometime this week.

Also read: Trump requests virus test kits from South Korea: Seoul

President Donald Trump, whose top aides helped negotiate the bipartisan measure, promised to sign it into law as soon as it reaches his desk.

The massive bill - which would be the largest economic stimulus measure ever passed by Congress - includes a $500 billion fund to help hard-hit industries and a comparable amount for direct payments of up to $3,000 apiece to millions of US families.

The package is intended to flood the economy with cash in a bid to stem the impact of an intensifying epidemic that has killed more than 900 people in the United States and infected at least 60,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)