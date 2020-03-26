US Senate approves coronavirus relief bill worth $2 trillion

Senator Tim Scott delivers remarks during a news conference on the coronavirus relief bill, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US Photograph:( Reuters )
President Donald Trump, whose top aides helped negotiate the bipartisan measure, promised to sign it into law as soon as it reaches his desk.
The US Senate on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill worth $2 trillion aimed at helping unemployed workers and industries hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as providing billions of dollars to buy urgently needed medical equipment.
By a vote of 96-0 the Senate passed the bill, sending it to the House of Representatives, which could vote sometime this week.
Also read: US coronavirus cases near 70,000, more than 1,000 dead
After bitter negotiations, the deeply divided Senate came together and passed the bill by a unanimous 96-0 vote, which sent the massive stimulus package to the House of Representatives, which could vote sometime this week.
Also read: Trump requests virus test kits from South Korea: Seoul
President Donald Trump, whose top aides helped negotiate the bipartisan measure, promised to sign it into law as soon as it reaches his desk.
The massive bill - which would be the largest economic stimulus measure ever passed by Congress - includes a $500 billion fund to help hard-hit industries and a comparable amount for direct payments of up to $3,000 apiece to millions of US families.
The package is intended to flood the economy with cash in a bid to stem the impact of an intensifying epidemic that has killed more than 900 people in the United States and infected at least 60,000.
(With inputs from Reuters)