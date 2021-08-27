Top 10 World News: Taliban appeal imams, Biden grilled by lawmakers, more

The Taliban have urged Imams in Afghanistan to impress upon people the importance of obeying rulers in their Friday sermons. This follows suicide attack at Kabul airport on Thursday. Meanwhile, US lawmakers have asked US President Joe Biden what he would do in case the Taliban obtain military weapons. Read this and more in our Top 10 World News.

Preach about importance of obeying rulers at Friday prayers: Taliban to Afghan imams

Last week, the Taliban asked Afghan imams to try to counter negative reports about the group during the country's first Friday prayers after the group took over.

What is your strategy to stop Taliban from acquiring nuclear weapons? US lawmakers to Biden

The lawmakers demanded that Biden answer critical questions about what happened in Afghanistan and his plans for the future.

Yellow and smiles: Young Afghan girl seen skipping out of happiness after leaving Taliban regime

The photographer saw a young girl skipping in the air with her family after safely landing at the Melsbroek military airport. She can be seen following two adults and one younger child, while she is carrying a piece of cloth and is dressed in yellow and smiles

'Let employees rest and vacation': China labels '996' work culture as illegal

China's Supreme Court has ordered companies to let employees 'rest and vacation', adding that companies who go against the order will face strict measures

Russia fines Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter for breach of law

Authorities in Russia are ramping up control of Russian segment of the internet. Russian President Vladimir Putin has already accused western social media of flouting Russian laws

Myanmar will extend COVID-19 vaccinations to Rohingya

Myanmar reported 2,635 new coronavirus infections and 113 additional deaths on Thursday, though the number of daily cases and reported fatalities have come down from a peak hit in July

Don't know exact number of Indians left in Afghanistan, most evacuated: MEA spokesperson

“We have evacuated over 550 people in 6 separate flights, either from Kabul or Dushanbe. Of these, over 260 were Indians," the ministry of external affairs said.

Private security firm Blackwater's founder exploiting Afghanistan crisis and selling flight ticket for $6,500 per head

Prince, who is a former US Navy SEAL officer, had previously batted for privatising the war in Afghanistan

Indian researchers witness merger of three supermassive black holes

This merger has caused formation of triple active galactic nucleus.

Air pollution leads to increased mental illness and decreases intelligence: Study

The study also pointed out that increased dirty air is related to increased number of suicide cases, and children who grow up in polluted areas face the danger of developing mental disorders