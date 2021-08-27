Yellow and smiles: Young Afghan girl seen skipping out of happiness after leaving Taliban regime

Since the Taliban started taking control over Afghanistan, there have been nothing but stories and images that depict the sadness and the catastrophe that has taken over the country.

Amidst these heartbreaking images and stories, one picture has surface that has brightened everybody’s social media feed and has given a ray of hope to thousands of people stuck in the war-torn country.

An image of a young girl, captured by a Reuters photographer Johanna Geron, has won the hearts of many people around the world.

This is what happens when you protect refugees...



Welcome to Belgium, little girl !



Wonderful @Reuters picture via @POLITICOEurope pic.twitter.com/v1127frvf9 — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) August 26, 2021 ×

Johanna Geron saw a young girl skipping in the air with her family after safely landing at the Melsbroek military airport. She can be seen following two adults and one younger child, while she is carrying a piece of cloth and is dressed in yellow and smiles.

While the expressions on the faces of her parents are a little grim, the girl can be seen smiling and skipping out of happiness.

Many people took to the social media platform Twitter to share the image and talk about the importance of saving refugees from war-torn countries.

Several users shared the image and urged countries to welcome refugees from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan to help the young people gain a better and safer future.

People in the west sometimes forget the struggle refugees have been thru. Please be kind, welcome them and dont make their life any harder than it already is! https://t.co/ZJVwrJiisA — Benjaro Tae (@alvarezbenjaro) August 26, 2021 ×

Striking contrast between looking forward and looking back. https://t.co/is4KinYlj2 — Vedamsh (@Vedamsh21) August 27, 2021 ×

Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15 as the then-President Ashraf Ghani flee the country to safety, leaving behind thousands of locals under the control of the terrorist group. Since then there have been stories, images and videos of Afghan locals suffering under the rule of Taliban, especially women and minority groups.