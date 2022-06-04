Top 10 world news: Several detained in Hong Kong, Sri Lanka denies detaining Russian plane, and more

On the 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre, Hong Kong police on Saturday detained several people amid restrictions on the public commemoration of the crackdown. After Russia lodged a diplomatic protest over the confiscation of its plane, Sri Lanka's main airport on Saturday denied the island nation's government was behind a decision to detain an Aeroflot aircraft.

Several detained in Hong Kong amid ban on Tiananmen anniversary gatherings

Reports claim Chinese authorities have set up facial recognition devices and instituted roadblocks in Hong Kong with events related to the crackdown also cancelled in nearby Macau.

French President Macron says Russia must not be humiliated despite Putin's 'historic' mistake

France's President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday (June 04) said that Russia must not be humiliated despite President Vladimir Putin's ''historic'' mistake of invading Ukraine.

Sri Lanka denies detaining Russian plane after Moscow lodges protest

Following a directive from a court in the capital Colombo, the Airbus A330 was seized at the Bandaranaike International Airport after it arrived from Moscow.

Khamenei blames protests in Iran on foreign 'enemies' seeking to overthrow Islamic Republic

After massive protests in Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday (June 04) said foreign ''enemies'' seeking to overthrow the Islamic Republic are responsible for them.

Texas mass shooting: Victim’s parents, Uvalde school survivor sue gunmaker

The parents of one of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde elementary school mass shooting and a staff of the school have sued Daniel Defense, the gunmaker who produced the AR-15-style rifle used in the massacre, taking the first step in holding a gun manufacturer accountable for horrible tragedy.

India approves Biological E's COVID-19 vaccine as a booster

Hyderabad-based drugmaker Biological E's Corbevax has become the first vaccine in India to get the Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI) approval for a heterologous COVID-19 booster shot.

From Tesla to Peloton, companies slow hiring as US economy sputters

Elon Musk spooked investors with a warning on the economy and plans to cut Tesla's workforce, joining a growing list of companies that have dialed back hiring amid decades-high inflation and fallout from the Ukraine crisis.

'Anyone can get monkeypox': Over 700 cases reported globally

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday that it had received reports of more than 700 cases of monkeypox worldwide, including 21 in the United States, with investigations now indicating that the disease is spreading within the country.

Mexican city limits daily water access to 6 hours amid drought

A Mexican city in the border state of Nuevo Leon is limiting daily water access to residents to just a six-hour window in response to a historic drought in the region, authorities said Friday.

Atmospheric carbon dioxide in May 1.5 times pre-industrial levels

In May 2022, the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere was 50 per cent higher than during the pre-industrial era, reaching levels not seen on Earth for about four million years, the main US climate agency said on Friday.