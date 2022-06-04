French President Macron says Russia must not be humiliated despite Putin's 'historic' mistake

France's President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday (June 04) said that Russia must not be humiliated despite President Vladimir Putin's ''historic'' mistake of invading Ukraine.

"We must not humiliate Russia so that the day when the fighting stops we can build an exit ramp through diplomatic means," Macron said in an interview with French regional media.

Highlighting the significance of his country, Macron said, "I am convinced that it is France's role to be a mediating power."

"I think, and I told him, that he is making a historic and fundamental mistake for his people, for himself, and for history," Macron added.

Macron, who has sought to maintain a dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February, also said he did not "rule out" a visit to Kyiv.

"I think he (Putin) has isolated himself," Macron said. "Isolating oneself is one thing, but being able to get out of it is a difficult path".

As part of efforts to achieve a ceasefire and begin a credible negotiation between Kyiv and Moscow, Macron has spoken with Putin regularly since the invasion.

Until now Macron has not been to Kyiv to offer symbolic political support like other EU leaders, even though it has supported Ukraine militarily and financially.

After recently asking weapons manufacturers to accelerate production, Macron will send offensive weapons including Caesar howitzer canon taken from French army stocks.

(With inputs from agencies)

