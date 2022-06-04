'Anyone can get monkeypox': Over 700 cases reported globally

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday that it had received reports of more than 700 cases of monkeypox worldwide, including 21 in the United States, with investigations now indicating that the disease is spreading within the country.

According to a new CDC analysis, 16 of the first 17 instances were among people who identify as men who had intercourse with men, and 14 were suspected to be travel-related.

All of the patients are recovering or have recovered, and there have been no fatalities.

Monkeypox is an uncommon disease that is similar to smallpox but is less severe, resulting in a spreading rash, fever, chills, and pains, among other symptoms.

Initially thought to be limited to western and central Africa, cases have been documented in Europe since May, with the number of nations afflicted increasing since then.



On Friday, Canada announced additional numbers, revealing that there have been 77 confirmed cases, almost all of which have been found in Quebec province, where vaccines have been provided.

Monkeypox is not known to be a sexually transmitted illness, though its new spread may be related to specific homosexual events in Europe. The greatest risk factor is intimate skin-to-skin contact with someone who has monkey pox lesions.

Until all of the sores have scabbed and new skin has developed, a person is contagious.



