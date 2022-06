Elon Musk spooked investors on Friday with a warning on the economy and plans to cut Tesla's workforce, joining a growing list of companies that have dialed back hiring amid decades-high inflation and fallout from the Ukraine crisis.

The billionaire said he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the electric carmaker needs to axe about 10 per cent of its workforce.

Following is a list of some other companies that have announced layoffs or frozen hiring to rein in costs: