Top 10 world news: Russian missile strike in Mykolaiv kills one, air strikes continue in Sudan, and more

In the latest, prosecutors claim that a US airman who is accused of leaking dozens of confidential documents had a history of making violent threats and researching mass shootings. Despite a cease-fire being in place that was mediated by the United States, new violence erupted in Sudan on Thursday (April 27). On the Russia-Ukraine front, a Russian missile assault early on Thursday morning on an apartment tower and homes in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, resulted in one death and 23 injuries.

Click on the headlines to read more.

US Air National guardsman Jack Teixeira, who was arrested for leaking highly sensitive Pentagon documents, had a troubling history and talked about "violence and murder" on a social media platform, federal prosecutors alleged in a court filing. Jack Teixeira also researched mass shootings, an “assassination van" and spoke on social media about "culling the weak-minded" and killing a "ton of people".

Sudan was rocked by fresh violence on Thursday despite a United States-brokered ceasefire being in effect. The Sudanese army pounded paramilitaries in the capital Khartoum with air strikes on the 13th day of the conflict, while deadly fighting flared in Darfur. The three-day truce expires on Friday and the US and African nations are racing to secure an extension.

One person was killed and 23 others were injured in a Russian missile strike early Thursday (April 27) on an apartment block and houses in Ukraine's Mykolaiv. Taking to Telegram, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia bombarded Mykolaiv with four Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea. "The high-precision weapons were aimed at private houses, a historic building, and a high-rise building. For now, we know about one dead and 23 wounded, including a child," Zelensky added.

Hours after US President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk Yeol asserted it would be the end of any North Korean regime if it used nuclear weapons against the allies, China has issued a response. Beijing warned not to 'provoke confrontation' with North Korea whilst calling for involved parties to play a constructive role.

The World Health Organization said on Wednesday that COVID-19 deaths had dropped by 95 per cent since the start of the year. "We're very encouraged by the sustained decline in reported deaths from COVID-19, which have dropped 95 per cent since the beginning of this year," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

A journalist from Ukraine was killed while travelling to the city of Kherson with an Italian colleague on Wednesday (April 26). Bogdan Bitik, who was working as an interpreter for La Repubblica reporter Corrado Zunino, was shot, according to the Italian newspaper, "most likely by Russian snipers".

The Kremlin said on Thursday (April 27) that it welcomed any attempt to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time since the beginning of the Russian offensive in February last year. Addressing a press conference, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "We are ready to welcome anything that could hasten the end of the conflict in Ukraine and Russia achieving all the goals it has set itself."

Indian Supreme Court on 27 April continued the 6th day of hearing before the Constitution Bench to decide on the legality of same-sex marriages in the country. During the hearing, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud made a profound argument saying that there is no bar in Indian legislation from having any form of ceremony and therefore, the larger question is about legal recognition of the marriage.

Confederation of British Industry (CBI), Britain's main business lobby group, is mulling a name change after facing serious allegations of rape, sexual harassment and bullying. Rain Newton-Smith, the new CBI boss said the rebranding was necessary and part of promised “root and branch” reform of the organisation.